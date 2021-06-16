 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Prince Harry may have ruffled quite a few feathers with his move to California with Meghan Markle but there is one person who would have cheered him on: His late mother Princess Diana.

An old friend of the late Princess of Wales and her voice coach, Stewart Pearce spoke to Us Weekly about how the People’s Princess would have been “thrilled” about her youngest son’s decision to step down as a royal and move across the pond.

“I believe that she would be absolutely thrilled [with both boys] because that was her nature. She wasn’t down in the dumps,” he said.

“She was a person who loved humor, who loved the levity of life, who loved expanding through life,” Pearce added.

“She was talking about buying a property in Malibu [saying] that would be ‘really great’ for the boys to have freedom so that they could surf. Because they’re both very sporty, you know, but they could surf, they could roller blade, they could Frisbee. So, she’d be in complete favor,” he added.

He further explained how the move to US could be Harry’s way of honouring his mother’s legacy.

“They’re really taking on so much of what her legacy is, to bring liberation to the disenfranchised, the disassociated, the LGBTQ+ community, [the] Black Lives Matter [and] Me Too [movements],” he shared.

“All of this is within the understanding of what liberation she wanted to bring about in the sense of using her position as an egalitarian or humanitarian role, because people looked on her as being of iconic status the most,” said the royal expert.

“[Diana] wanted to use that position in a really positive way to say, ‘Look, if I can support this, then there’s no reason why the collective can’t move into support of this very genuine, authentic, integral process that brings about the liberation of human spirit,’” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'seem inseparable' after latest PDA-filled photos

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'seem inseparable' after latest PDA-filled photos
Miranda Cosgrove gets real about the challenges of teen fame

Miranda Cosgrove gets real about the challenges of teen fame
Kendall Jenner growing closer to Devin Booker: 'Everyone Is Rooting for Them'

Kendall Jenner growing closer to Devin Booker: 'Everyone Is Rooting for Them'
Charles Spencer talks about late sister Princess Diana ahead of her 60th birthday

Charles Spencer talks about late sister Princess Diana ahead of her 60th birthday
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis
Chris Pratt talks about his life as a dad of two ahead of Father’s Day

Chris Pratt talks about his life as a dad of two ahead of Father’s Day
'Royal Family's feud with Meghan and Harry could spell end of British monarchy'

'Royal Family's feud with Meghan and Harry could spell end of British monarchy'
Kevin Hart has a message for his haters: ‘The hate fuels me to do more’

Kevin Hart has a message for his haters: ‘The hate fuels me to do more’

Reese Witherspoon details how her grueling ‘Wild’ role caused panic attacks

Reese Witherspoon details how her grueling ‘Wild’ role caused panic attacks

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’

Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’

Latest

view all