Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to back together after two years of their breakup.

The musician revealed that he still “loves” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when giving a speech after accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit.

The Out West rapper gave a shout out to the Kylie Cosmetics founder as well as their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster saying: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Kylie had stirred rumours of a potential reunion after she flew to New York to support her ex as he was honoured at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit.

According to an E! News source, the trio posed together for photos as a family and at one point the rapper put his arm around the reality TV star and she even put her hand on his back.