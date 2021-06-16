Akram Cheema left 'bloodied' after sanitiser bottle lobbed at him: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood speaking to Geo News, on June 16, 2021. — Geo News

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that his fellow party lawmaker Akram Cheema was left "bloodied" in parliament after a sanitiser bottle was lobbed in his direction.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", the minister blamed the move on a "group" within the PML-N that is "perhaps aligned with Maryam Nawaz's sahiba". He said they "wish for chaos to ensue".



He claimed that when Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was presenting the budget in parliament on June 10, the Opposition "stooped as low as coming close to the prime minister and saying dirty, vulgar things".



Mehmood said that today, the Opposition itself asked for a committee to be formed to investigate the ongoing commotion but then later when they were asked by the speaker to turn in names, "they refused to do so".

"Then, when Shahbaz Sharif's speech began, an N-League member threw the bottle in Karachi MNA Akram Cheema's direction and he was wounded. He was left all bloodied."

Shahbaz again fails to deliver speech in NA as MNAs continue rowdy behaviour

He said that the PML-N's "future is in danger" and so it is "not letting parliamentary proceedings go smoothly".



Speaking of the Opposition's decision to bring a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, he said that they will soon "run away from the move".

Meanwhile, a guest on the same show, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah said that a no-confidence motion against both the speaker and the deputy speaker signals a trust deficit. "They have lost the confidence of the parliament."

Sanaullah claimed that it was both the Opposition and treasury benches that engaged in throwing sanitiser bottles across the parliament.



The PML-N stalwart added: "There was a use of expletives seen again today on the part of the government MNAs."

He accused the prime minister of "conspiring to diminish respect for the parliament".



'Opposition wishes to run away from budget debate'



Earlier, Asad Umar had also spoken on Twitter of the incident, saying that the Opposition "attacked" the treasury benches and Akram Cheema had been injured. "With the economy recovering and a budget that is popular with the people, the Opposition is panicking and wants to run away from the budget debate," he wrote.



Farrukh Habib shares video of Cheema with 'injured eye'



PTI's Farrukh Habib, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting shared a video of Cheema, saying that the "attack" left him with an "injured eye".











