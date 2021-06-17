Megan Thee Stallion donates $800 for fan's funeral

American rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion has a reputation of never flinching back from a good cause particularly when it involves her fans.

The 26-year-old chipped in to help cover the funeral costs of a fan who died unexpectedly last week.

Megan Thee Stallion was approached on the microblogging website by a friend of the late Hottie. The Twitter user, using the handler @Selenachichis broke to her the news: "Meg we lost a hottie [a crying emoji] our best friend passed away unexpectedly."

"They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We're helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion."

Megan Thee Stallion was informed about the GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $16,000. Almost half of the amount had been collected by the time the singer was approached. She donated $8,155. She also posted a screenshot of the donation on Twitter.

Having acquired the requisite amount of money, the friend thanked Megan Thee Stallion for her act of kindness. "This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg," the friend said.

"Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week,” the friend of Megan Thee Stallion’s deceased fan detailed how it all happened.

“Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah's other best friends came together to help Shaniah's family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources."

The friend also shared some good memories of her late friend. "Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her," she said. "We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked."

It is the second time Megan Thee Stallion helped her fan. Earlier, she donated $1,200 for the funeral of a fan who was killed while going to her music concert in Washington D.C.