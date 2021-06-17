Demi Lovato's story makes Jane Fonda break into tears

American actress and political activist Jane Fonda got emotional while applauding American singer Demi Lovato for embracing their total truth.

"I should win Oscars for how I can become whatever the man wants me to be,” the veteran actress said while virtually appearing in an interview on Lovato's 4D With Demi Lovato podcast.

“And I went through three marriages like that. But I always knew that this isn't really who I am."

After hearing Demi Lovato’s harrowing life incident, Jane Fonda shared her side of the story about the realization she reached after hitting 60. "I finally was single and I started to become who I was meant to be,” the actress pointed out.

“But it takes work, as you know well. It doesn't just happen, it takes work and it's hard to know where to go if you don't know where you’ve been. So I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what had gone wrong earlier on so that I wouldn't keep making the same mistakes. And it just gets better, the older I get. Isn't that weird? It’s not what I expected at all."



Earlier, Demi Lovato told the actress about a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 that led them to come out as nonbinary, shedding the gender norms. "There was a voice inside of me that said, ‘You’re not living, and if you don’t start living your life for you, it’s going to be your demise.’ So I woke up and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares -- no matter who in the patriarchy it shakes -- I’m going to live my truth for me,’” Lovato said



Jane Fonda got emotional hearing the incident and showered Demi Lovato with love and praise for emerging out with the realisation.

"What you’re saying is so brave. It’s so, so brave, I wish I could hug you right now. I’m so glad to hear you say all this, Demi," Jane Fonda said through tears. "I’m just so proud of you and I’m so glad, and I admire it so much. I’m so glad that you came out of that because I’ve seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realization and that you’re finding your real truth and it’s just wonderful. It’s just wonderful."