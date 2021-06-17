 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar is my favourite cricketer, says Areeba Habib

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Pakistan television actor Areeba Habib says former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is her favourite cricketer. 

"I watched a lot of cricket matches in the era of Shoaib Akhtar, Moin Khan and Abdur Razzaq," she said while appearing on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket on Wednesday.

The actor also discussed television dramas, including 'Jalan.' She said she her acting debut was with a negative character as it gave her leeway to perform. 

"If I had written the Jalan drama, I would not have pitched the characters to give a message of spite and jealousy," she said. 

Habib said, "I am a designer and have a brand."

"We have lobbying in the modelling industry, while there is limited favouritism in the drama industry," she said, adding that item songs are not liked by Pakistani society and so she would turn down any offer for it.

The actor said she is not competition for anyone, including her friend Sadaf Kanwal. "I pay every model, though all of them are usually willing to do it for free in the beginning of their career," she said.

Habib said modelling is harder than acting as a model is supposed to be in good shape all the time, while in acting, an actor has a slight margin of performing varied characters.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand
Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip

Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip
Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role
Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK

Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK
Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen as she hopes to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps

Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen as she hopes to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps
Naya Rivera’s dad reveals how his grandson is coping with mother’s loss

Naya Rivera’s dad reveals how his grandson is coping with mother’s loss
Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban lavishes praise on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban lavishes praise on Kanye West
Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat

Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat
Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report

Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report
Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Latest

view all