Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

British actor Josh O’Connor spoke about his portrayal as Prince Charles on the Netflix series The Crown.



During a chat with Lacey Rose, the executive editor at The Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old Golden Globe winner was asked about Prince Charles, who’s younger version he portrayed on the regal drama.

O’Connor admitted to feeling ‘defensive’ about the Prince of Wales—who is one of the royal family’s most infamous members owing to his tumultuous marriage with the late Princess Diana, during which he had an extramarital affair with his then-ex-girlfriend and now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

"I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way, I guess,” said the actor.

He also revealed that he doesn’t keep himself updated about the happenings of the royal family and had not even watched the globally-discussed Oprah Winfrey interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I'm the worst person to talk about the Meghan interview. I didn't watch it and I don't think I will, to be honest," he said.

"So any conversation about, 'Gee, what did you think about what Charles said last week?' I'm like, 'Guys, I have no idea," confessed the actor.

He had earlier also stated that he never understood why the public was so intrigued by the royal family.

He told GQ’s Stuart McGurk in March: "I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to 'The Crown.' They feel so far removed.”

“Basically I had no interest in the royal family before I did 'The Crown.' And I have very little interest now,” he said.