 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Prince Charles cannot deal with the barrage of accusations made by Prince Harry because of his sensitivity

Prince Charles was accused of doing a poor job at parenting his kids, by Prince Harry in his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey. 

According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, the Prince of Wales cannot deal with the barrage of accusations made by the Duke of Sussex because of his sensitivity.

Pearce told Us Weekly that Harry's comments are “just simply categoric observations about how perhaps [some royals’] behavior [were] not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be.”

“For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Pearce explained.

The voice coach noted that “when we’re sensitive, if we’re dealing with very strong, combustible emotion on the outside of us,” people tend to go with a fight or flight response.

“That’s what Charles does. … He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides,” Pearce said. “And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. … I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.'”

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone
Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'
John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand
Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip

Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip
Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role
Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK

Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK

Latest

view all