Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Prince Charles cannot deal with the barrage of accusations made by Prince Harry because of his sensitivity

Prince Charles was accused of doing a poor job at parenting his kids, by Prince Harry in his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey.



According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, the Prince of Wales cannot deal with the barrage of accusations made by the Duke of Sussex because of his sensitivity.

Pearce told Us Weekly that Harry's comments are “just simply categoric observations about how perhaps [some royals’] behavior [were] not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be.”



“For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Pearce explained.



The voice coach noted that “when we’re sensitive, if we’re dealing with very strong, combustible emotion on the outside of us,” people tend to go with a fight or flight response.

“That’s what Charles does. … He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides,” Pearce said. “And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. … I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.'”