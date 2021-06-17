Diana Ross says Thank You in new music after 15 years

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in new single Thank You released on Thursday (June 17), the title track from her first studio album in 15 years.

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Ross, 77, said in a statement.

"I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice, you hear my heart."

The album is described in the a press release as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness", adding that "with its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together".

Thank You is one of 13 songs in the new album, which will be released in autumn this year. Ross co-wrote the songs with songwriters and producers such as Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes and Spike Stent.

The album is Ross' first studio album since I Love You in 2006. She was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Supremes in 1988..Reuters

