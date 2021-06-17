Prince Harry’s UK visit for Diana statue bashed: ‘Better if he doesn’t!’

Experts recently expressed their wishes against Prince Harry’s UK visit and admitted it “would be easier if he didn’t come” at all.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin. During her interview with Express she admitted, It’s a huge embarrassment that this joyous occasion is clouded by the current situation.”



“I just hope it doesn't take attention away from the extraordinary woman they are celebrating. William and Harry will make separate speeches, which wasn’t always the plan.”

“It will be quite a stressful day for the Royal Family as they never know what Harry is going to say next. It would have almost been easier if he didn’t come, but it’s Harry’s mother as much as she was William’s so it’s important that he is there.”