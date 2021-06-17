Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?

Kim Kardashian is certainly known for her bold persona and it is thought that it could affect her future as a lawyer.

In a clip from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the Skims founder got candid about whether she would hold back from posting sultry photos as she is currently studying to become a lawyer.

"I thought about this," Kim tells host Andy Cohen.

"And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'"

The KKW Beauty founder touched upon a concern regarding her photos during a visit to the White House.

"I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here,'" she recalls.

"And then I thought, ‘You know, you gotta be you.'"

However, she admits that she does want to tone it down for the sake of her kids.

"I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school," she adds, "and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posting selfies and bikinis."