Thursday Jun 17 2021
Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Vin Diesel hinted at the possibility that late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker may make an appearance in the franchise.

According to an exclusive clip of an interview with E! News, the star spoke about the aftermath of Paul’s tragic death in a car accident back in 2013 when they were still filming Furious 7.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin recalled. 

"And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."

The star continued, "And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

When asked over the possibility of Meadow making an appearance, the actor said after a bit of thinking: "I would not count anything out.”

"Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out." 

