Billie Eilish slammed for using racial slurs and mocking Asian people

Friday Jun 18 2021
Friday Jun 18, 2021

Billie Eilish has once again come under fire for allegedly using racial slurs and mocking the accents of Asian people in a series of her recent TikTok clips.

The 19-year-old award-winning singer is accused of mimicking an Asian accent and using the word 'ch*nk' in undated TikTok videos that resurfaced on Monday.

The video, which was also re-uploaded on Twitter, has attracted nearly one million views and drawn mixed reactions from users and fans.

A large number of Eilish's fans were shocked by the footage, calling on her to be cancelled, while some accused her of being racist and demanded an apology.

Some of her admirers came to the singer's defense, claiming she was only 14 in the clips compiled and wondered if it was a tic from her Tourettes syndrome.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the clips lacked context and urged Eilish to address the accusations.

The people took to social media to express their anger after the clips emerged, with one writing: 'wait Billie Eilish mocked Asian people and it’s on video.'

One responded: 'Billie Eilish has been racist to Asians on multiple occasions (saying the c slur and mocking Asian languages) but no one ever talks about it.'

Another added: 'no longer fan of billie eilish after she mocked asians and there accents. ' I liked her [so much] I'm so disappointed'.

Last week, Billie Eilish was accused of 'queerbaiting' by some of her  followers after she shared a slew of behind-the-scenes snaps from her 'Lost Cause' video.

