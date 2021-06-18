 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly can't wait to get engaged, says source

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not want to waste anytime in tying the knot. The loved-up couple wants to get engaged sooner, rather than later, as revealed by an insider.

Both Megan and Kelly are 'inseparable' and want to get married and eventually have more kids.

“MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. 

“Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families,” the source said. 

In February, a separate insider told of the potential engagement, “An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together. MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time.”

