Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton amazed the royal fans with her elegance in the chick outfit as she arrived at the London School of Economics to launch a new initiative for early childhood development on Friday morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned everyone with her grace as she rocked a gorgeous pale blue dress during her visit to the school.

Prince William's sweetheart was all smiles and apparently enjoying the pleasant weather on her way to the school where she launched her new initiative 'The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.'

Kate wore pointy-toe pumps, a gold bangle bracelet, and a stunning necklaces. She also carried a multi-colored umbrella as the rain poured down around her to elevate her look.

The royal's new initiative will focus on the importance of early development and education for children during their formative years, in hopes to create a better society.



The proud mom of Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis shared the news of the launch on social media and explained the cause of her new initiative.

Kate Middleton also met with the parents who helped her understand the importance of supporting parents with young, developing children at the Kensington Palace.