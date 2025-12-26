Camila Cabello sends hilarious message for Christmas amid breakup rumours

Camila Cabello brought her viral meme back this year with a funny social media post, after speculations about her relationship with Henry Junior Chalhoub.

The 28-year-old songstress shared a video on TikTok, talking about her 2021 White House performance, which gained traction for the pronunciation of Christmas.

While she suffered quite a bit of trolling at first, soon the Havana hitmaker was in on the joke and laughing at herself.

Since then, she hasn’t skipped a chance to remind people of the “quismos” incident. Keeping up with her tradition, she shared the video, which read, "Why do you pronounce Christmas like that?"

The Senorita songstress lip-synced to the TikTok audio saying, "No, no, but it's not funny at the end of the day, is it? It's serious."

In the caption, Cabello wrote, "December is a triggering time for me."

This comes after rumours arose about her relationship with the Lebanese businessman when they suddenly stopped making public appearances together.

However, earlier this month, the Fifth Harmony alum shared that she has been keeping a low-key appearance to focus on real-life activities and practicing a “digital detox.”