Sci-Fi favourite ‘Stargate SG 1’ finally makes surprise return to Netflix

Stargate SG 1 is finally set to return after a long break, bringing excitement to science fiction fans all around the world.

After being unavailable for three years, the popular adventure fiction is back after a new licensing deal between Netflix and MGM, which is now owned by Amazon.

All of the ten seasons of the show are confirmed, giving viewers access to more than two hundred episodes in one place.

However, Netflix announced that the full collection will arrive on February 15, 2026.

The release included the US, the UK, and parts of Latin America, while Canada is not listed among the regions.

The show was last seen on the giant streaming platform back in late 2022, when it was removed after an older agreement ended.

Moreover, its comeback is now described as a major boost to Netflix’s early 2026 lineup, especially for fans who grew up watching classic science fiction on television.

Stargate SG 1 first aired in 1997 and continued the story in the original Stargate film.

The hit series followed a military team that travelled through space using an ancient stuff to explore distant worlds.

Over the time, it became known for its strong characters, long running storylines and loyal fan following.

The series’ comeback marked a stunning moment for its fans and viewers and introduced a new generation to a science fiction favourite.