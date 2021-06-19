 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Reuters

COVID-19 complications claim life of India’s 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

File photo of acclaimed Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

  • Global Indian icon Milkha Singh passes away, aged 91.
  • His wife, former India volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, had also died due to COVID-19 complications.
  • Nicknamed the "Flying Sikh", Milkha Singh ran at three successive Olympic Games and finished fourth in the 400 metres in Rome in 1960.

NEW DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had lost a "colossal sportsperson" following the death of Milkha Singh, one of its most famous Olympians, at the age of 91 on Friday.

Sprint great Singh, who was nicknamed the "Flying Sikh", ran at three successive Olympic Games and finished fourth in the 400 metres in Rome in 1960 when the first four home all ran faster than the previous world record.

His death due to COVID-19 complications comes days after his wife, former India volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, had died due to similar reasons.

"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians," Modi tweeted.

"His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world."

Singh, the father of former Asian Tour number one golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, was a popular figure throughout his life and inspired a biopic titled "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" (Run, Milkha, Run) which was released in 2013.

The two-times Asian Games champion in 400m and Commonwealth champion in 1958 famously sold his life story to the filmmaker for a cut-price one rupee in the hope that the biopic might inspire the youth of India.

More From Sports:

India mourns as ´Flying Sikh´ Milkha Singh dies of Covid aged 91

India mourns as ´Flying Sikh´ Milkha Singh dies of Covid aged 91
Hassan Ali has his eyes set on helping Islamabad United lift PSL trophy again

Hassan Ali has his eyes set on helping Islamabad United lift PSL trophy again
IND vs NZ: Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

IND vs NZ: Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton
PSL 2021: Spectacular Multan Sultans score big triumph over Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2021: Spectacular Multan Sultans score big triumph over Lahore Qalandars
Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal
Health experts in Japan warn of Tokyo Olympic COVID-19 threat, prefer no spectators

Health experts in Japan warn of Tokyo Olympic COVID-19 threat, prefer no spectators
PSL 2021: Qalandars must overcome all mistakes to win match against Sultans

PSL 2021: Qalandars must overcome all mistakes to win match against Sultans
Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli says one-off WTC final cannot decide world’s best team

Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli says one-off WTC final cannot decide world’s best team
Watch post-match analysis: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Watch post-match analysis: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
Records broken during Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi match

Records broken during Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi match
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings secure much-needed victory against Lahore Qalandars to remain in the league

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings secure much-needed victory against Lahore Qalandars to remain in the league
PSL 2021: Watch 'stone cold' Asif Ali rain sixes in Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Watch 'stone cold' Asif Ali rain sixes in Abu Dhabi

Latest

view all