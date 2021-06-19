Meghan Markle all set for her first TV interview since birth of Lilibet

Meghan Markle is all set to make yet another appearance on screen since she and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana.



The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex will be making an appearance on NPR with Samantha Balaban to discuss her new children’s book, The Bench, said royal editor Omid Scobie.

According to the writer of Finding Freedom, the interview will air on Sunday between 8am to 10 am E.T.

Soon after the birth of her second child, the former actor released her debut children’s book which came from a poem that she penned for her husband Prince Harry not long after they welcomed their firstborn, Archie.

Her book has reached the top of the New York Times’ Bestseller list of children’s picture books since it was released.

Following the praise she received, Meghan issued a message of gratitude to her supporters on the Archewell website, saying that her story encircling fathers and sons is showing “another side of masculinity.”

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” said Meghan.

“In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike,” she added.