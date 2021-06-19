 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
More claims emerge about royals being racist towards Harry, Meghan’s son Archie

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Meghan Markle had left the world shocked when she alleged the royal family of being racist by raising concerns about her and Prince Harry’s son’s skin colour.

While her claims were largely denied by the Palace, a royal expert has come forth to defend the Duchess of Sussex and claim that some members of the British royal family had indeed been racist towards her then-unborn child, Archie.

Speaking at a Foreign Press Association, Omid Scobie, writer of Finding Freedom, said: “There was one conversation that took place that affected [Harry and Meghan] massively, when it came to someone within the royal family sharing concerns over the color of Archie’s skin.”

“There were other people aware of this conversation within the family and within the institution [who] did also speak about it, some not so sympathetically. So you then are in a position where you start to feel, ‘Well, it’s not just this one person, it’s others as well,’ and it becomes a much bigger issue,” added Scobie.

Scobie was also asked at the event who was the senior member of the royal family who made the remark, to which he responded: “Pass,” adding that he was unable to verify the name as he only one source.

“At the time, the biggest conversation was, ‘Did this come from a senior member of the royal family, a future head of state?’” he said.

“If that individual is a head of state, then we as a public have a right to know, because of course that is someone that is our head of state, head of the Commonwealth. And if they have an issue with race, we should know,” he added. 

