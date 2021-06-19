 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Prince Harry to use baby Archie as ‘human shield’ in defense against the Firm’

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry may end up using his son Archie as a ‘human shield’ to defend and ‘defuse tensions during his UK visit for Princess Diana’s statue.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths and during her interview with fellow commentator Richard Eden on Mail+ she suggested Prince Harry may use baby Archie as “a human shield” to fight off tensions.

While her fellow interviewee did not agree, Mr. Eden did claim, “A human shield...not really, not really. But it's true a baby does defuse tensions.”

Ms. Griffiths on the other hand is sticking to her guns and believes, “Archie is quite big now, he's not a baby but how could you scowl at Harry from across the pond in Kensington if he's got this cute baby son with him? It will help, it will help.”

