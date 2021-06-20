 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Angelina Jolie’s outing with son Knox proves he is taking after his dad Brad Pitt

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Hollywood star and supermom Angelina Jolie is often seen out and about with her kids, running errands or spending some quality time with them.

In her latest outing with her sons, Pax, 17 and Knox, 12, fans couldn’t help but wonder that her youngest child was a spitting image of his father Brad Pitt.

Knox arrived with his mum and brother at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West side neighbourhood, looking just like his superstar dad’s mini-me.

He rocked a super-casual look with a white ‘Paris Fashion Week’ hoodie, black pants and grey Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, his brother donned a plaid dress shirt and jeans.

Their mum dropped jaws in a long black dress with a brown shoulder bag and black pumps.

See the photo here: 

