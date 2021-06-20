Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is now like a ‘brother’

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has left quite a few people puzzled with her recent statement about ex-husband Chris Martin.



In a recent interview on the Today show, the Avengers: Endgame actor spoke about her bond with her ex-husband and singer Chris Martin, and went on to ‘family-zone’ him.

The actor said her connection with her former partner and the father of her two kids—Apple, 17 and Moses, 15—went from being romantic, to platonic, and now feels more brotherly.

“He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him. And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well… You know, it really did, I have to say,” she said.

“I mean, it’s funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she’s like, you know, she’s taller than me now. We just looked at each other. We were like, ‘How did this go by so quickly?’” she shared.

The exes have fully moved on now with Paltrow being married to producer Brad Falchuk and the Coldplay front-man dating actor Dakota Johnson since 2017.