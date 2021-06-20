 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'

Famed model Gigi Hadid recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her experiences raising a mixed race child.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview with i-D and began by saying, “In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage. You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially.”

“Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?”

She also went on describe her daughter Khai as a ‘bridge’ between both ethnicities. “That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.”

She concluded by saying, “I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities. But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?”

