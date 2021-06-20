 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Details of Prince Harry's conversation with royal family leaked

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Details of Prince Harrys conversation with royal family leaked

Prince Charles reportedly told his son Prince William that he will "never" let his grandson Archie become a prince, Mail on Sunday reported citing a leaked conversation between the Duke of Sussex and his father.

According to UK's Daily Express, details of a private conversation between Harry and members of the Royal Family were leaked on Saturday.

Senior journalist Charlie Rae said the Duke's conversation was leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades by levelling some serious allegations against the royal family.

Harry returned to the UK on a brief visit to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

More From Entertainment:

Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

BTS unveil behind-the-scenes look into fast food collaboration

BTS unveil behind-the-scenes look into fast food collaboration
Dwyane Johnson’s kids splash him in oatmeal for Father’s Day

Dwyane Johnson’s kids splash him in oatmeal for Father’s Day
Kit Harrington's wife worried after cousin goes missing

Kit Harrington's wife worried after cousin goes missing

Justin Timberlake gives ‘incredible students’ advice on music making

Justin Timberlake gives ‘incredible students’ advice on music making
Katrina Kaif shares thoughts on Vidya Balan's new film 'Sherni'

Katrina Kaif shares thoughts on Vidya Balan's new film 'Sherni'
Gigi Hadid drops never-before-seen photo of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day

Gigi Hadid drops never-before-seen photo of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare royal family photos on Father's Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare royal family photos on Father's Day
Gwen Stefani throws surprise birthday party for fiance Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani throws surprise birthday party for fiance Blake Shelton
Prince Charles ‘makes it clear’ he doesn’t plan on meeting Prince Harry on his UK visit

Prince Charles ‘makes it clear’ he doesn’t plan on meeting Prince Harry on his UK visit
Prince William and Harry to reunite as they call truce for the sake of Princess Diana

Prince William and Harry to reunite as they call truce for the sake of Princess Diana
Prince William thought Meghan was ‘stealing his brother’ by ‘following an agenda’

Prince William thought Meghan was ‘stealing his brother’ by ‘following an agenda’

Latest

view all