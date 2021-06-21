 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Kim Kardashian pays special tribute to ex Kanye West with heartwarming Father's Day snap

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her estranged husband Kanye West on Father's Day as she shared a heart-melting family snap amid divorce. 

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a sweet slideshow honoring him and 'all the amazing dads in' her life, including Caitlyn Jenner and her brother Rob.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star wished a Happy Father's Day 'to all the amazing dads' amid divorce.

She paid tribute to the rapper over Instagram as she uploaded a family snap of him with their four children on Father's Day.

'Happy Father’s Day,' Kim captioned the sweet snaps, including one of herself as a kid kissing her late father Robert Kardashian's cheek alongside older sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian celebrated the holiday for the first time since filing for divorce from the 44 -year-old rapper in February

