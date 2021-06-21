 
Kylie Jenner strengthens romantic relationship with Travis Scott, pays gushing Father's Day tribute

Kylie Jenner strengthens romantic relationship with Travis Scott, pays gushing Fathers Day tribute

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott , who recently confirmed their romantic relationship during a red carpet event in New York, enjoyed a romantic boat ride along with sweet daughter Stormi to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a loved-up snap with the rapper, showing her being more smitten than ever with him during a boat ride with their three-year-old child.

The 'KUWTK' star lovingly captioned the post: "Happy father's day @travisscott one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .."

In the sweet picture,  the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty and her on-again boyfriend Travis can be seen leaning in for a kiss while enjoying a fun-filled moments together.

Previously, the lovebirds delighted fans as they gave their romance another chance as they hit the red carpet at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York along with their child.

Kylie Jenner shared the the new romantic snap to her Instagram page to mesmerise fans and followers, apparently giving a glimpse into their rekindled romance.

