Victoria Beckham delights David with amazing Father's Day tribute: 'The most loved daddy'

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham amazed his loving husband David Beckham as she shared super-cute Father's Day snaps to show off family love for the legendary footballer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer uploaded a gallery of photos, showing David Beckham with their four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.



Victoria, who previously spoke about being a "strict parent", captioned the super-cute Father's Day posts: "The most loved daddy. We all love you so so much."

The fashion sensation also shared a throwback photo of herself with father Tony Adams. "Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad! This pic was taken while on tour with the Spice Girls!" she wrote, also copying in her mum Jackie.



