Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana in her new book, ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle may have never met her late mother-in-law Princess Diana but the former actor is still quite inspired the mark she left behind.



During her first interview since the birth of her and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana, the Duchess of Sussex chatted with NPR’s Weekend Edition and revealed how her new children’s book, The Bench, includes a nod to the late Princess of Wales.

"There are all those sorts of Easter eggs and nuggets tucked within the book. There's a lot if people start digging,” said Meghan.

"I think you can find sweet little moments that we've tucked in there, from my favorite flower, even my husband's mum's favorite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there,” she shared.

"There's a lot of special detail and love that went into that book,” she added.

"I needed my girls in there,” she said, referencing the hidden tributes for Diana, her daughter Lilibet and her mother Doria Ragland.