Monday Jun 21 2021
Web Desk

Archie can decide himself whether he’ll be Prince after turning 18: royal author

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Harry and Meghan were told 'Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor does not have a royal title at the moment. 

However, this will automatically change when his grandfather Charles assumes the throne. 

Moreover, Archie can decide if he wants to keep the title of Prince when he turns 18, royal author said Robert Lacey said.

“It is clear to me that the Queen and her advisers have discussed this issue at the highest level, and that the future royal status of Archie and Lili is not in jeopardy in her lifetime.

“It is possible that Prince Charles may try to remove royal status from the Sussex children when he comes to the throne but that does not seem likely," the author of Battle of Brothers explained. 

"His priority then will be to gain popular support for upgrading the status of Camilla from princess consort to queen consort, and he is not likely to court unpopularity by removing HRH status from Archie and Lili," he added.

Lacey's remarks come after the Mail on Sunday reported how Harry and Meghan were told "Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King."

