Monday Jun 21 2021
Lorde connected with Billie Eilish over shared struggle of teenage fame

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Lorde said she and 19-year-old Billie Eilish both faced the same struggle of being in the spotlight

Acclaimed singer Lorde is touching upon her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish and how the two connected over their shared struggles.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, the New Zealand singer, 24, who was born as Ella Yelich-O’Connor, said she and 19-year-old Eilish both faced the same struggle of being in the spotlight at young age.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” said Lorde.

“Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job,” she added.

