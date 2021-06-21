‘My heart goes out to Shahnawaz Dahani’: Shoaib Akhter

Shahnawaz Dahani. File photo

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer turned analyst Shoaib Akhtar has lavished praise on young sensation Shahnawaz Dahani who has topped the Pakistan Super League bowlers’ table.



In an interview with Geo News, the former pacer commended many rising PSL players for their great performances.

He said players get to reach the right platform through PSL which then gives them the space to perform really well.

“It is heartening to see crickets hailing from all over Pakistan playing in the league. It is my wish to have these new players come to the forefront and play,” he said.

He praised players like Daniyal Aziz, Iftikhar Ahmad and Asad Ali, with particular mention of Dahani.

“My heart especially goes out to Shahnawaz Dhanani,” the 45-year-old said. Akhtar said he was "very impressed" with the cricket Dahani has played and advised the newcomer to stay fit and keep training.

“Shahnawaz, make sure you do an amazing job for Pakistan,” he said.

Dahani comes from Larkana and has recently become a national sensation due to his stunning performance in the PSL 2021.



The 22-year-old has taken 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.00, with a strike rate of 9.7.

He recently reclaimed his position as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament by taking 4 wickets while conceding only 5 runs.

Akhter also shared his analysis on the teams competing in the knockout round of PSL scheduled for later today.

He declared Peshawar Zalmi to be a ruthless team but said it would be interesting to see Karachi King’s retaliate.

He also observed that the greatest strength of Islamabad United is its ability to learn and adapt quickly. According to Akhtar, “All players [in Islamabad United] chip in and take responsibility to take the team forward.”