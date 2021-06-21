Ellen Pompeo weighs in on 'Grey's Anatomy's long run: 'It’s definitely not easy'

Ellen Pompeo said it is difficult to keep a show running for so long and making sure it satisfies its audience

Ellen Pompeo touched on Grey's Anatomy run of 17 years in a recent chat amid growing censure of the show's latest season.

The actress said it is difficult to keep a show running for so long and have it satisfy its audience.

A fan recently tweeted that the latest season of Grey's Anatomy “is the most groundbreaking, life changing season."

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash! I love the show but not this season,” they said.

In response to the tweet, Pompeo wrote, "All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love.”

Some of Pompeo's other fans defended her saying, “But why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad? It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of [expletive] I don’t like…."