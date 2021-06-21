 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen Pompeo weighs in on 'Grey's Anatomy's long run: 'It’s definitely not easy'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Ellen Pompeo said it is difficult to keep a show running for so long and making sure it satisfies its audience

Ellen Pompeo touched on Grey's Anatomy run of 17 years in a recent chat amid growing censure of the show's latest season. 

The actress said it is difficult to keep a show running for so long and have it satisfy its audience.

A fan recently tweeted that the latest season of Grey's Anatomy “is the most groundbreaking, life changing season."

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash! I love the show but not this season,” they said.

In response to the tweet, Pompeo wrote, "All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love.”

Some of Pompeo's other fans defended her saying, “But why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad? It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of [expletive] I don’t like…."

More From Entertainment:

Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos

Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos
Kendall Jenner opens up about why she kept relationship with Devin Booker private

Kendall Jenner opens up about why she kept relationship with Devin Booker private
When Prince William locked horns with Charles amid EU law over Kate

When Prince William locked horns with Charles amid EU law over Kate
Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’

Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’
Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today

Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today
Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad
Kate Middleton accused of being 'just as political' as Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton accused of being 'just as political' as Meghan Markle

David Schwimmer says he was ‘supposed to be a doctor’ but he got ‘distracted’ by girls

David Schwimmer says he was ‘supposed to be a doctor’ but he got ‘distracted’ by girls

Demi Lovato details complex relationship with late father: 'It's complicated'

Demi Lovato details complex relationship with late father: 'It's complicated'
Lorde connected with Billie Eilish over shared struggle of teenage fame

Lorde connected with Billie Eilish over shared struggle of teenage fame
Princess Diana said she 'didn't feel safe' and worried about 'car brakes' after divorce

Princess Diana said she 'didn't feel safe' and worried about 'car brakes' after divorce

Latest

view all