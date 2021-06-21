Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is likely to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June next year, according to journalist Omid Scobie, a friend of the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom about their exit as senior royals, said the Duchess wants to make a visit to UK in the summer next year to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate platinum jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25 years old.

The royal family has confirmed plans to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee from 2nd to 5th June 2022.

Queen actually took over on February 6, but seeing as that was also the date of King George VI's death, she pushed the celebrations back to the June 2022.