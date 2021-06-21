 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Monday Jun 21, 2021

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘blunt' attitude towards staffers: report

Royal staffers recently came forward with claims regarding Meghan Markle’s alleged bluntness and rude attitude.

The claim has been brought forward by a royal courtier close to The Mirror and they even admitted that Meghan once snapped at them and said “It’s not my job to coddle people” after she got confronted by a senior aide.

The insider also went on to add, “Meghan governed by fear. So many people said it. Nothing was ever good enough for her.”

“[She] humiliated staff in meetings, [would] shout at them, [would] cut them off email chains — and then demand to know why they hadn’t done anything.”

