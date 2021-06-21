 
pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 68th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

  • MPA Jugnu Mohsin pays homage to Benazir Bhutto.
  • Benazir Bhutto fought for the rights of journalists and freedom of expression, says Mohsin.
  •  "Today, we remember and salute her," she says.

Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin paid tribute to Pakistan's first woman prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, on her 68th birthday.

Several events were held for the celebration in different cities, including Karachi.

Poets from Pakistan, India, Europe, USA, Canada, Middle East and other countries paid homage to Benazir at an event titled 'Dukhtar-e-Mashriq Ka Jashn-e-Benazir(Celebration of the Daughter of the East Benazir)' in Brussels.

It was hosted by the PPP-International Conferences and Seminars Forum, PPP Gulf Middle East, and Bazm-e-Naz International.

In a video message, Mohsin said: "Today is Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 68th birthday, and I, Jugno Mohsin, an independent MPA from Punjab Assembly, tried to say a few words about her in the House, but I was not permitted to do so."

The lawmaker said Benzair's legacy would live on forever as she fought for democracy, human rights and freedom of expression.

"She also struggled for journalists and when she was in the government, she showed tolerance," said Mohsin. 

Mohsin said the former prime minister never launched a campaign against journalists nor did her government take any steps that were against them. 

"Today, we remember and salute her," she concluded. 

