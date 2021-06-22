 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer

James Michael Tyler, who starred as Central Perk manager Gunther on Friends, has revealed stage four prostate cancer diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," the actor said.

James, who enthralled viewers with his outstanding performance in Jennifer Aniston starrer soap, said that the diagnosis came in 2018 during a routine check-up. 

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen."

He went on to describe his pain in his own words , saying: "I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years… It’s stage four [now]. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me."

"That came back at an extraordinarily high number… So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there," he told Today Show.

"Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said ‘Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

James Michael Tyler revealed that the cancer had since spread to his bones, causing paraplegia (paralysis of the lower body) and that he is now undergoing chemotherapy.

