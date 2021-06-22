Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

BEIJING: "On Your Mark," a domestic comedy dedicated to fatherhood, expanded its lead at the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.



Laced with humour and emotions, the movie racked up approximately 21.76 million yuan (around 3.37 million U.S. dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 24 per cent of the Father's Day total and the film's highest share since it opened on Friday.

The film tells the story of an ordinary father running a marathon with his physically challenged son, exploring deep paternal love.

Romantic comedy "Man in Love" pocketed 14.71 million yuan on its 10th screening day, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was U.S. the animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," which earned 10.07 million yuan on Sunday.