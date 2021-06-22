 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Katrina Kaif gushes over Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif showered love on fellow B-town actress and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter shared a photo of herself doing yoga.

Taking to Instagram on International Yoga Day, the Good Newwz actress shared adorable photo of her practicing yoga.

She also disclosed her yoga journey, saying “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong”.

“Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it”.

She continued “My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.”

“On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too. #InternationalYogaDay.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Kareena after she posted the picture.

Katrina also dropped fire and heart emojis on Kareena’s post.

