No drugs, toxins found in Humaira Asghar's body: chemical report

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial/File

The chemical report of actor Humaira Asghar Ali — who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI, Karachi — has revealed that no intoxicating or toxic substances were found in her body, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to the report, tests conducted on samples taken from her lungs, liver, and hair showed no evidence of drugs or poisonous material. The chemical report was a key element in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death.

DIG South Asad Raza confirmed to Geo News that the report had now been shared with multiple investigative agencies involved in the case. He added that the police were continuing to examine various aspects related to the actress's death.

Raza further said that several items had been taken into custody from the actress's flat as part of the inquiry. Investigators are working to determine how and under what circumstances Humaira Asghar passed away.

Body discovery, probe

The decomposed body of the actress was discovered on July 8 after a court bailiff forced entry into the flat at Ittehad Commercial on the landlord’s request, following non-payment of rent. Upon receiving no response, the bailiff broke open the door and found her remains.

The initial post-mortem report indicated the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, suggesting Humaira Asghar had died nearly eight months earlier. Forensic experts estimate the date of death as around October 7, 2024. Neighbours reportedly first noticed a foul odour emanating from the flat in December.

Documents recovered from the scene, including utility bills and receipts, indicate rent and other dues had been paid up to May 2024. Authorities also discovered clothing in the bathroom and laundry area, suggesting she may have been doing laundry before her death.

Her body was found in a room adjacent to the bedroom, with the balcony door open. The main entrance of the flat was double-locked from the inside, police said.

Investigators recovered three mobile phones, a tablet, a diary, and several documents from the flat. All three SIM cards registered in her name were active in the devices, two of which were not password-protected.

Digital forensic analysis revealed that her phones contained more than 2,000 saved contacts, with regular communication traced to at least 75 numbers over an extended period. On the day of her suspected death, she reportedly contacted 14 individuals.

Investigations remain ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.