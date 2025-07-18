After Humaira Asghar Ali's death, celebs create WhatsApp group for mental health support

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Facebook@HumairaAsgharAliOfficial

In the aftermath of actor Humaira Asghar Ali’s tragic death, actor Zhalay Sarhadi and Yashma Gill have come forward with a much-needed initiative — a WhatsApp group called 'Connectivity One-on-One' aimed at checking in on fellow artists and tackling mental health issues head-on.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo Digital, Sarhadi revealed how the entertainment industry can feel painfully isolating despite the glamour and large crowds.

“In this industry, even among people, artists often feel completely isolated,” she said. “Sometimes even your family and close friends aren’t able to reach you during difficult times. Instead of just crying and expressing shock after every tragedy, we felt it was important to take a practical step.”

Through 'Connectivity One-on-One', artists will have a space to check in on each other weekly, discuss their mental well-being, welfare, and the struggles they are facing.

“We will also share our locations in the group, express frustrations, talk about life situations — it’s a space to stay connected and emotionally supported,” Zhalay explained.

She stressed the importance of normalising conversations about mental health.

“Everyone goes through mental health challenges at some point. The problem is, we have institutions that offer help, but people don’t want to ask for it because our society has made it taboo,” she said.

“Actors have public followings — people look up to us for fashion, fitness, and trends. If we speak openly about mental health, people will listen. It’s time we use our platforms for something that truly matters.”

Zhalay also highlighted the dangerous silence around loneliness:

“So many people suffer in silence. Unless you reach out for help, how will anyone know you’re struggling?”

Actor Umar Alam, who appeared with Humaira Asghar in a reality show, shed light on the additional pressures newcomers face.

“Newcomers don’t just struggle with mental health, they are constantly worried about survival. Financial pressures, lack of job security, no steady income — it all adds up,” he said.

“Until you build a name, it feels like you’re constantly walking on a tightrope. There’s anxiety about how to make ends meet, what to tell your family, how to settle in a new city — it’s overwhelming.”

Umar admitted he always advises aspiring actors to be cautious:

“If you have another option, don’t jump into showbiz blindly. This field requires both passion and a lot of patience. The reality is much harder than it looks.”

On what needs to change in the industry, Umar was blunt:

“Things must change now. The focus should shift to merit. Right now, followers and social media numbers dictate work opportunities. This obsession fuels both mental health struggles and financial instability. If it continues, we’ll keep seeing heartbreaking incidents.”

This year, the industry was left shaken not just once, but twice. On June 19, actress Ayesha Khan’s week-old body was discovered in a flat in Karachi. Less than a month later, on July 8, Humaira Asghar’s nine-month-old body was recovered from her apartment in Defence.

These devastating losses have put a glaring spotlight on the unspoken mental and financial struggles within the entertainment industry. Through ‘Connectivity One-on-One’, artists are finally creating a space to check in, speak up, and hopefully, prevent the next tragedy.