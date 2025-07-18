Pakistani indie sensation Afusic enthralls global audiences

Pakistani indie star Afusic. — Instagram/@afusic_world07

Pakistani indie star Afusic brought the country's music into the global spotlight again as the emerging voice in the country's vibrant indie scene has been selected as Spotify's RADAR artist for the third quarter, the music streaming platform announced on Friday.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for the young artist, whose viral track Pal Pal, which was released earlier this year, is now prominently featured on the music streaming platform's "RADAR Pakistan" playlist.

Born Affan Khan, Afusic has been a dynamic presence in the local music scene since 2020, drawing initial inspiration from his father, Jameel Khan. In a remarkably short period, the artist has cultivated a unique following by seamlessly blending traditional South Asian melodies with contemporary hip-hop and pop influences.

The soaring popularity of his distinctive sound is reflected in Spotify's data, which showed that Afusic's listenership has exploded since his initial appearance on the "Fresh Finds Playlist" on February 17.

According to the official statement by the music streaming site, Afusic's streams have grown 440,000% since February. His audience has further expanded by more than 1,200% since April 2025, demonstrating a rapidly growing and deeply engaged fan base.

"His music has landed on nearly 270,000 playlists, reflecting a groundswell of listener support that extends beyond borders," the press release stated.

"In the past 28 days alone, the demographic breakdown of his global audience reveals a strong connection with younger listeners, 60% male and 40% female, led by the 18–24 age group, followed closely by 25–34-year-olds."

Following the announcement, Afusic also expressed his excitement about his journey and expressed his gratitude for the support for his music.