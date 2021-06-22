Billie Eilish breaks silence after resurfaced video shows her using racial slur

A video was posted on TikTok that showed Billie Eilish mouthing an anti-Asian slur in a resurfaced video

American singer Billie Eilish issued an apology on Monday for using a racial slur in an old video, saying she was “embarrassed.”

Last week, a video was posted on the viral app TikTok that showed the singer mouthing an anti-Asian slur to Tyler, the Creator’s song Fish.

She broke her silence on the controversy and wrote to her fans, saying: Many of you have been asking me to address this and this is something that I WANT to address because i’m being labeled something that I am not.”

The 19-year-old went on to explain that at the time the video was shot, she was “13 or 14.”

“I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word,” she added.

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful and for that i am sorry,” she wrote.

“The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST,” Eilish added.

“Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. regardless of how it was interpreted i did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

“i not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. we all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this,” she added.