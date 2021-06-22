When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones

Late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri became a global actor with his debut in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The star, who played antagonist Mola Ram in the movie, detailed in his autobiography The Act of Life that initially, he refused to audition for the director. and asked the makers to come and see him perform live on set.

To his surprise, Spielberg joined him on the sets of Amrish's ongoing movie and cast the actor instantly.

Amrish later described Spielberg as 'very boyish, an unassuming kind of person', as reported by Hindustan Times.

The actor also praised the crew saying, “None of them had any ego, problems or reservations about my being an Indian. Unlike many of our actors in Indian films, there was expertise at all levels, and you couldn’t just do anything and get away with it.”



Spielberg, as well, described Amrish Puri as his "favorite villain, the best the world has ever produced and ever will."