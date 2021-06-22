Faisalabad man kills wife for moving court for divorce: police

A man shot dead his wife after she sought a khula (divorce) from him in Faisalabad.



The victim was a lady constable at the Sadar Jaranwala police station. She had recently filed for divorce in a family court.

Her husband shot and killed her and fled the scene. The injured policewoman was moved to tehsil headquarters hospital in Jaranwala, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police are investigating the case.

Cases of domestic abuse and spousal homicide are rampant in Pakistan, while violence against women has reportedly increased in Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.