Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan have received coronavirus vaccine jabs and informed their fans about it on social media.



Soha took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video of her taking the vaccine.

She shared the video with caption “Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu!”.

Earlier, Kunal also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted his photo getting vaccinated.



He said “Vaccinated & ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe.”







