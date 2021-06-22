 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan have received coronavirus vaccine jabs and informed their fans about it on social media.

Soha took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video of her taking the vaccine.

She shared the video with caption “Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu!”.

Earlier, Kunal also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted his photo getting vaccinated.

He said “Vaccinated & ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe.”



More From Showbiz:

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’
Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award
When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones

When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones
Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo

Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day
Katrina Kaif gushes over Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day

Katrina Kaif gushes over Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day
Muneeb Butt shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb Butt

Muneeb Butt shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb Butt
Mira Rajput touches on parenting fights with Sahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput touches on parenting fights with Sahid Kapoor
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’
Akshay Kumar returns to sets, begins shooting of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Akshay Kumar returns to sets, begins shooting of ‘Raksha Bandhan’
Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship

Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship

Latest

view all