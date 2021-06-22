SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice

Supreme Court says remarks by PPP's Masood-ur-Rehman fall under the jurisdiction of contempt of court.



Apex court summons PPP office-bearer to court on June 28.

SC also issues notices to FIA, PEMRA.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a show-cause notice to a PPP office-bearer and summoned him to answer for insulting remarks issued for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The apex court issued the notice Tuesday to PPP representative Masood-ur-Rahman Abbasi, whose video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Abbasi can be seen insulting the chief justice.

A four-member bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial held contempt proceedings against Rehman, who the court observed was the General Secretary of the PPP in the PS-114 constituency.

Proceedings against the incendiary speech were initiated on Monday.

Justice Bandial remarked that Abbasi had used "highly derogatory" words in a speech against the chief justice, adding that issuing such provocative language against the judiciary falls under the jurisdiction of contempt of court proceedings.

The apex court also issued summons to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The Supreme Court instructed IG Sindh to ensure Abbasi was produced before the court at the next hearing.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till June 28.

