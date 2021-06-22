 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

  • Zardari tells Punjab Assembly speaker that Bilawal has been doing “good opposition” against the ruling party.
  • Elahi says he sees maturity in PPP chairperson’s speeches.
  • Former president inquires about Chaudhry Shujat's health in meeting at Lahore's Bilawal House. 

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when they met on Tuesday.

Sources said that Zardari told the Punjab Assembly speaker that his son has been doing “good opposition” against the ruling party.

On the other hand, sources said that Elahi told the former president that he had seen the young PPP chairperson’s speeches multiple times and observed that he spoke “maturely”.

The two during their meeting at Lahore’s Bilawal House also discussed the incumbent government.

“You were our ally [during our tenure] and are also an ally of this government [...] you must have seen the difference,” Zardari was quoted as saying by the sources. They added that the former president told the PML-Q leader that Imran Khan and his ministers are "making a mistake by thinking that they can intimidate the Sindh government with threats".

“We have faced dictators and what are they [PTI]?” asked Zardari.

The PPP leader also told the provincial assembly speaker that his party will surprise everyone in the next general elections. He claimed that some important people from South Punjab would join the party soon.

On the other hand, sources said that Elahi conveyed to Zardari that his party would remain an ally of the PTI till the general elections.

“Despite being an ally, we have at multiple times opposed government policies,” sources said Elahi told Zardari.

Zardari inquires about Chaudhry Shujat’s health

Meanwhile, an official handout of the meeting said that Zardari asked Elahi about the health of his brother Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in the meeting. He told Elahi that his son had informed him about Shujat’s health.

The press release said that Elahi communicated to Zardari that Shujat’s health was improving.

More From Pakistan:

OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief

OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief
Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case

Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case
2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight

2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight
PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22

PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22
SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice

SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice
Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail

Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail
Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan

Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan
PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry

PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry
Shahbaz Sharif appears before FIA for questioning in sugar scandal probe

Shahbaz Sharif appears before FIA for questioning in sugar scandal probe
Faisalabad man kills wife for moving court for divorce: police

Faisalabad man kills wife for moving court for divorce: police
PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit

PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit
PM Imran Khan wants FIA officials punished for allegedly ignoring harassment complaint

PM Imran Khan wants FIA officials punished for allegedly ignoring harassment complaint

Latest

view all