Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Lana Del Rey celebrates birthday with a doll-like cake

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

American singer Lana Del Rey is doubly excited while celebrating her birthday this year. 

The singer celebrates her big day on June 21. This year, she made the happy occasion all the more special as her long time friend and photographer Caroline Grant is expecting a child. 

Lana Del Rey posted two snaps on social media to mark the happy day. In a snap, she is seen holding a very beautiful cake. The cake resembles her and looks like a miniature model of the singer. 

It is a Barbie doll cake with a long frilly pink ballgown made with icing. 

Lana Del Rey posted a snap of pink geraniums flowers and unfolded the significance of the photo in the caption. 

"On my birthday I want to say thank you to my dear friends and family from the bottom of my heart for being the center and happiness of my life," the singer thanked her dear ones. 

"Every day I get on this beautiful earth is a good day. Thank you God for giving me another one"

Then, she made a mention of her friend's bundle of joy that is just about to be delivered. "and for caroline’s baby that is coming so soon," she said.

Then, she moved on to tell a brief story. "On the day I was born they didn’t know what they were having so when they called my grandmother to let her know what is was, they said ‘plant pink geraniums.’ That was code for- it was a girl!"

"Maybe we can plant a flower for this little one too. Whatever color u like," she ended the caption while welcoming her friend's baby. 


