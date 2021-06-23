 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
APP

Man in Love leads China s box office

By
APP

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Man in Love leads China s box office

BEIJING: Romantic comedy "Man in Love" led the Chinese box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Tuesday.

It pocketed approximately 10.12 million yuan (around 1.57 million U.S. dollars) on its 11th day of screening, accounting for 24 per cent of the day's total.

Starring Roy Chiu and Wei-Ning Hsu, the movie tells the romance between a debt collector and the daughter of his creditor.

"On Your Mark," a domestic comedy dedicated to fatherhood, garnered around 7.67 million yuan on Monday, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was "Island Keeper," a tear-jerking movie based on true events, which earned 3.79 million yuan on Monday.

Check out the trailer of Man In Love here: 


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson uncertain about his SNL future

Pete Davidson uncertain about his SNL future

Cardi B to reprise her role for Fast and Furious finale

Cardi B to reprise her role for Fast and Furious finale
Bella Hadid sends birthday wishes to her 'favourite man in the world'

Bella Hadid sends birthday wishes to her 'favourite man in the world'
Steven Spielberg’s studio to make films for Netflix

Steven Spielberg’s studio to make films for Netflix
Lenny Kravitz loses pet dog, shares heart-breaking note

Lenny Kravitz loses pet dog, shares heart-breaking note
T-Pain reveals Usher's comment on his music led him to 4-year depression

T-Pain reveals Usher's comment on his music led him to 4-year depression
Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie

Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron
Drake gives glimpse of life as a father

Drake gives glimpse of life as a father
Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships
New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going

New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going
Emilia Clarke shares how she felt over Game of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke shares how she felt over Game of Thrones ending

Latest

view all